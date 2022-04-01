Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold and calm, but otherwise quiet Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s this afternoon as we trade sunshine for clouds.

Our next storm system will quickly move into the state later today. Showers are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. through midnight, before we dry-out into Saturday morning. You may hear some thunder, but nothing severe is expected and rainfall amounts will stay under a quarter of an inch.

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday in the upper 60s, yet another storm system will sweep through the state on Sunday. Rain and storms are possible, especially Sunday night over southeast Kansas, but severe weather is not in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; late-day showers. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing skies. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 67.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 72. Increasing clouds; isolated late-day showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 46. High: 61. Morning showers; mostly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: Low: 45. High: 69. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon showers/storms.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 63. Becoming mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: Low: 37. High: 58. Partly cloudy and breezy.

