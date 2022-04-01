Police locate suspect after manhunt in Russell
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The suspect has been found and taken into custody, according to Russell authorities.
Police in Russell say they’re searching for a suspect on the town’s east side. Law enforcement, including K-9 units, are looking for a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The suspect is about 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and may have facial hair.
As of about 8 a.m. Friday, the search was being conducted in the Memorial Park area. It is advised that if you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911.
