Police locate suspect after manhunt in Russell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The suspect has been found and taken into custody, according to Russell authorities.

Police in Russell say they’re searching for a suspect on the town’s east side. Law enforcement, including K-9 units, are looking for a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect is about 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and may have facial hair.

As of about 8 a.m. Friday, the search was being conducted in the Memorial Park area. It is advised that if you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911.

