Salina police looking for suspect in $50,000 in damages to Jumpin’ Joes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for a suspect in a business burglary and property damage reported on March 18 at the former Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center at 1634 Sunflower Road.

The damage is believe to have happened between Feb. 15 and March 18, when an unknown suspect entered the building and vandalized gaming equipment, electronics, walls, floors and go-carts. The damage is believed to be in excess of $50,000. A bowling ball and a paintball gun were also stolen.

If you have any information about the vandalism or the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 and reference Case No. 2022-7501. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

