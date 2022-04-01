Advertisement

Pittsburg woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
KWCH Eyewitness News 12(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Statewide Silver Alert for 81-year-old Betty Hathaway is over. The KBI says Hathaway was found safe in Shawnee County.

--KBI News Release:

The Pittsburg Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Pittsburg woman.

The whereabouts of Betty Hathaway, 81, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. She was last seen this morning at 7:45am.

Hathaway is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, white hair with blue eyes. She has dementia and requires medication, which she does not have with her. She is driving a blue 1992 Buick Le Sabre with a handicap plate KS63658.

If you see her, please contact dispatch at 620-231-1700.

