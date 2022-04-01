Wheelchair basketball tournament in Wichita this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 2022 Wheelchair Basketball National Championships are being played in Wichita this weekend. Almost 100 teams from across the country are playing at Wichita hoops and the Wichita Sports Forum, March 31-April 2, 2022.

It may be April, but the madness continues. While some athletes train their whole lives to play in the Wheelchair Basketball National Championships, others have only just begun.

“I got in an accident a couple of years ago. Ended up getting my leg amputated. Played sports before my accident and I found an outlet to still keep doing what I love to do,” said Marcus Hill with the Las Vegas Bandits. “It saved my life. It really has saved my life just knowing that I could still continue to do something that I loved to do.”

Angie Rodriguez is from Colombia. Now, she plays with the Fort Lauderdale Sharks. She says basketball was her entire life until doctors told her she would no longer be able to play after being diagnosed with a condition that makes it painful to walk. She says credits God with giving her another chance to do what she loves.

“I got the opportunity to make the last shot so that was amazing, I just couldn’t believe it! I still can’t believe it!” Rodriguez said.

Fans from across the country come to cheer on their teams. Some are reminded that can’t win them all. Many of the games came down to the wire on Friday, and so many athletes showed why they’re one of the Top 16 teams in the country in their division.

“A lot of these guys have spent time at rehab hospitals working with junior players that have been injured, just giving them encouragement to get back and get back into the game of life and this is part of that, getting back into the game of life,” said Jennifer Petersen, a fan with the Arkansas Rolling Razorbacks.

The clock may run out for some of the competing teams, but the impact of never giving up will last a lifetime.

“It’s everything. It is. It really is. I want to bring a championship home, everybody is here striving for the same goal. And, like I said, I’m just blessed and happy,” said Hill.

You can see brackets and find the full tourmanet schedule for the rest of the tournament here: https://www.nwba.org/nationals.

