Wichita City Council to vote on settlement in crash involving WPD vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a settlement for a crash involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle.

According to the city council’s agenda, the accident happened on October 4, 2020. The claimant has offered to accept a lump-sum payment of $78,500.

The law department is recommending that the city council authorize payment of the settlement “Due to the uncertainty and risk of an adverse judgment.”

