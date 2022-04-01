Advertisement

Wichita City Council to vote on settlement in crash involving WPD vehicle

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a settlement for a crash involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle.

According to the city council’s agenda, the accident happened on October 4, 2020. The claimant has offered to accept a lump-sum payment of $78,500.

The law department is recommending that the city council authorize payment of the settlement “Due to the uncertainty and risk of an adverse judgment.”

