Wichita receives request to rename Maya Angelou Northeast Branch Library

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has received a request to rename the Maya Angelou Northeast Branch Library.

The requests asked the library be renamed to reflect a local Wichita leader who has made a lasting impact in the community.

It is estimated that it would cost about $5,000 to update interior and exterior branch signage, communications, website, and other branding of the Maya Angelou Northeast Branch Library.

The city council is expected to appoint the Library Board as the naming committee to receive, review and make recommendations regarding the request for renaming the Maya Angelou Northeast Branch Library.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.