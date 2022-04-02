Advertisement

Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park on E. Crawford Street regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River.

Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street and Iron Avenue bridges. At this time, no foul play is suspected, and detectives are worked to positively identify the male and contact any next of kin. When available, additional information will be released next week.

