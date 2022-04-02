Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park on E. Crawford Street regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River.

Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street and Iron Avenue bridges. At this time, no foul play is suspected, and detectives are worked to positively identify the male and contact any next of kin. When available, additional information will be released next week.

