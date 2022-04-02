Huggins to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kansas State University says former men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been officially named as one of 13 individuals in the Class of 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

While Huggins spent just one season with the Wildcats, K-State said he helped resuscitate the program which had not enjoyed a 20-win season or postseason appearance in 8 years. He guided the team to a 23-12 overall record, including a 10-6 mark in Big 12 play, and to the second round of the NIT. It said the 23 wins in the 2006-07 season were the most since the 1987-88 team had a then school-record 25 victories.

With 916 career victories in his four-decade head coaching career, the University said Huggins is only one of six Division I coaches with 900 or more career victories - which includes stints at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, K-State and West Virginia.

The Class of 2022 also includes NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway, WNBA icons Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen, former longtime NBA head coach George Karl, standout college and WNBA head coach Marianne Stanley, and longtime NBA official Hugh Evans. The last five were inducted from distinguished committees, including Lou Hudson of the Veterans Committee, Larry Costello and Del Harris of the Contributor Committee, Theresa Shank-Grentz of the Women’s Veterans Committee and Radivoj Korac of the International Committee.

The 13 inductees will be honored in the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and MassMutual Center.

K-State said Huggins is the sixth individual tied to the University to be elected to the Hall of Fame after head coaches Jack Gardner, Fred “Tex” Winter, and Cotton “Lowell” Fitzsimmons, as well as All-Americans Bob Boozer and Mitch Richmond.

Hired as the 22nd head coach on March 23, 2006, the University said Huggins gave K-State instant credibility as one of the most successful coaches in the country with over 500 career wins and 15 trips to the NCAA Tournament to his credit, including the 1992 Final Four. In his lone season, it said he helped the Wildcats to their first 20-win season and first postseason appearance in eight seasons.

Along with his 23 wins, K-State said Huggins also helped the program to one of its best Big 12 runs as K-State earned its first bye at the Championship with a fourth-place finish and a 10-6 record. In the process, it said the Wildcats snapped nationally-ranked Texas its only home loss, breaking a 22-game home-court winning streak - sweeping the series from Missouri, Iowa State and Colorado. The team’s win against Vermont in the first round of the NIT was the first postseason victory since 1994.

The University said Huggins has helped to set the stage for a revival of the Wildcat program, as his 23-win season and NIT appearance in 2006-07 started a streak of eight consecutive 20-win seasons and eight consecutive postseason appearances, which are both the longest such stretches in school history.

Huggins departed from K-State in 2007 to become head coach at his alma mater West Virginia.

The celebration will begin on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Mohegan Sun with the Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala. The Class of 2022 will then journey to Springfield for the annual celebratory events taking place at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

