Advertisement

Kansas to erect Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly passed a bill that will allow the state to build a Gold Star Families memorial on Statehouse grounds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Friday, April 1, she signed Senate Bill 330, which authorizes the construction of a permanent memorial to honor Kansas Gold Star families on Statehouse Grounds.

The legislation comes after Gov. Kelly asked LTG Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, to explore the process to install a permanent monument and lead the formation of the Gold Star Memorial Fundraising Committee.

Kelly said Hershel “Woody” Williams, a retired Marine Corps warrant officer and only living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, personally challenged her to add a Gold Star Families Monument on Statehouse grounds. She said the pair met at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Olathe Veteran’s Memorial Park in September 2020.

A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while they served in a time of conflict.

The Governor said the monument will be on the Veterans’ Walk at the Kansas Statehouse.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kwch logo
Wichita police: mother, 2-year-old son found safe
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
UPDATE: Man killed after entering traffic on turnpike in S. Wichita
Two women with connections to south central Kansas are among the group that will sing the...
Pair of Kansans prepare to sing National Anthem at Final Four in New Orleans
Casey Wallace
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional
Generic image of police line
Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

Latest News

KANSAS CELEBRATES KU WIN
KANSAS CELBRATES KU WIN
Jayhawk fans celebrate KU's big win in the final four match up.
Jayhawk fans celebrate KU’s final four match-up win
The first eSports competition was held in Wichita Saturday.
Wichita Public Schools eSports teams compete in first city league tournament
Wind Surge reveals new concession stand menu items for this season.
Wind Surge unveils new concession ‘specialty items’
Bob Huggins
Huggins to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame