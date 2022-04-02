Advertisement

Kansas grace period for voters survives; drop boxes targeted

Voting rights in Kansas.
Voting rights in Kansas.(Bryan Alexander | Bryan Alexander / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican state legislators in Kansas have abandoned a proposal to end the three-day grace period the state gives voters who use mail ballots.

Republican lawmakers are still pursuing efforts to restrict the use of ballot drop boxes in elections. The GOP’s latest plans emerged Friday from negotiations between the House and Senate over proposals to tighten state election laws.

The Senate approved the proposal on ballot drop boxes, but the House did not take it up before lawmakers adjourned early Saturday for their annual, three-week spring break. The vote in the Senate on the ballot drop box measure was 21-17.

Some Republicans representing rural areas joined Democrats in voting against it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

