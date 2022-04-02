Last remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse hopes for KU win to top off momentous year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the only remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse, Warren Corman will turn 96 in July, making for a lot of years and memories of watching his work become such an iconic house of basketball. Something he never expected. “It wasn’t an icon like we think of it now because it was just a big building with 17 thousand seats and everyone said, we wouldn’t fill it and it didn’t, we didn’t fill it,” said Corman.

Warren Corman was a KU student from 1946 to 1950, following his father’s footsteps in architecture and engineering. While Warren was overseas in the battle of Okinawa, his father died. So, when he returned home, he filled his father’s role at the state architecture’s office.

Corman reminisced, “They put me on a team over older guys, I was 19. We designed Ahearn Fieldhouse at K-State. They’re all good guys, they’re all gone now.”

When he was 24, Corman began sketching a physical education building for his alma matter, with strict instructions from then head coach Phog Allen.

“Phog had two things, he said it’s got to be twice as big as Ahearn and it’s got to sit 17 thousand people,” said Allen. “Since I was the youngest guy, I was the one who had to count the darn seats and make sure it was 17 thousand.”

While battling bladder cancer, Corman said he hasn’t been able to enjoy a full game in Allen Fieldhouse recently. But every time he walks inside, it still feels like home.

“Well, I guess, it’s kind of like, the kids when they come out the tunnel, they’re running in here, seeing everybody yelling and screaming and the loudest place, the loudest indoor facility in the USA,” Corman said with tears in his eyes. “We sit over there, the ushers all know where I sit and if they can’t find a seat, they always send them over to ask me where the seat is. And everybody says, ‘Well he knows because he designed it.’

Corman will be routing for his Jayhawks come game time, saying a win would be the cherry on top of a good year so far.

“Greg Gurley when I went to lunch with him yesterday, he put his arm round me and said, ‘Hold up four fingers Corman. You beat cancer and we’re going to win the national title.’ So we did,” chuckled Corman. Knowing the layout of Allen Fieldhouse like the back of his hand, Corman has his favorite seats to watch the game from; a row that hastwo2 more inches of knee room than any other.

