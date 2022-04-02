Advertisement

Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional

Casey Wallace
Casey Wallace(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who had been incarcerated for distribution of marijuana died on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Casey Wallace, 28, died on Friday, April 1. He was taken to St. John Hospital in Leavenworth where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

KDOC said the cause of Wallace’s death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, the Department said that when an inmate dies under its care, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Wallace had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kwch logo
Wichita police: mother, 2-year-old son found safe
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
UPDATE: Man killed after entering traffic on turnpike in S. Wichita
Two women with connections to south central Kansas are among the group that will sing the...
Pair of Kansans prepare to sing National Anthem at Final Four in New Orleans
Generic image of police line
Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

Latest News

KANSAS CELEBRATES KU WIN
KANSAS CELBRATES KU WIN
Jayhawk fans celebrate KU's big win in the final four match up.
Jayhawk fans celebrate KU’s final four match-up win
The first eSports competition was held in Wichita Saturday.
Wichita Public Schools eSports teams compete in first city league tournament
Wind Surge reveals new concession stand menu items for this season.
Wind Surge unveils new concession ‘specialty items’
Bob Huggins
Huggins to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame