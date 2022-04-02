Nice Spring weather today- light winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure is in control of our weather today- meaning plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. The bonus about today’s weather, light wind speeds. A cold front moves into Kansas Sunday with gusty winds and a few showers and rumbles possible.

Sunny this afternoon with wind speeds remaining less than 15 mph. Quiet weather tonight with increasing high clouds through Sunday morning. Highs in the 60s today and 60s and 70s on Sunday. Precipitation chances tomorrow will be confined to mainly southeast Kansas after 5pm as the front moves through the area. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule through the afternoon Sunday with highs in the 60s and low 70s before the front passes. There is a slight chance of a shower as the cold front passes through Wichita. Cooler on Monday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front moves into Kansas on Tuesday, bringing another chance of showers and a few rumbles. We are not expected severe storms with this next system. Cooler and very wind Wednesday and Thursday with gusts around 40-50 mph possible. These gusty winds may dramatically increase the fire danger across drier areas of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 67

Tonight: Mostly clear, partly cloudy by morning. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers by late afternoon (mainly SE-KS). Wind: S/W 15-20; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy a few sprinkles. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 45

Mon: High: 62 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 45 Mostly sunny and breezy. Chance of rain and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 41 Windy, mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 38 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 36 Sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

