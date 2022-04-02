Advertisement

Nice Spring weather today- light winds

Highs in the 60s
Sunny and mild- light winds
Sunny and mild- light winds(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High pressure is in control of our weather today- meaning plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. The bonus about today’s weather, light wind speeds. A cold front moves into Kansas Sunday with gusty winds and a few showers and rumbles possible.

Sunny this afternoon with wind speeds remaining less than 15 mph. Quiet weather tonight with increasing high clouds through Sunday morning. Highs in the 60s today and 60s and 70s on Sunday. Precipitation chances tomorrow will be confined to mainly southeast Kansas after 5pm as the front moves through the area. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule through the afternoon Sunday with highs in the 60s and low 70s before the front passes. There is a slight chance of a shower as the cold front passes through Wichita. Cooler on Monday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front moves into Kansas on Tuesday, bringing another chance of showers and a few rumbles. We are not expected severe storms with this next system. Cooler and very wind Wednesday and Thursday with gusts around 40-50 mph possible. These gusty winds may dramatically increase the fire danger across drier areas of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 67

Tonight: Mostly clear, partly cloudy by morning. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers by late afternoon (mainly SE-KS). Wind: S/W 15-20; gusty. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy a few sprinkles. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 45

Mon: High: 62 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 45 Mostly sunny and breezy. Chance of rain and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 41 Windy, mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 38 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 36 Sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
Officers are working to locate 23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah.
Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
A few showers tonight, then a warmer weekend
Rain chances around Wichita.
Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight
Scattered showers are possible Friday.
Scattered showers return Friday
Some parts of Wichita got more than two inches of snow on Thursday morning.
Sunshine on the way after unexpectedly heavy morning snow