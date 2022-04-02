Pair of Kansans prepare to sing National Anthem at Final Four in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (KWCH) - Before the Kansas Jayhawks tip off against the Villanova Wildcats in the first game of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four in New Orleans, two Kansas women will be among a group stepping onto the court inside the Super Dome.

The Final Four and the production that precedes the game takes a lot of moving parts. That work doesn’t stop until well after the final buzzer sounds and a national champion is crowned. When the National Anthem plays Saturday night, two of the voices you’ll hear are from south central Kansas.

From Wellington, KU golfer Hannah Hawks and Duke women’s soccer player Delaney Graham, who lived in Wichita for a few years growing up, were each selected as part of the quarter of student athletes that will sing. The group of National Anthem singers includes one representative from each of the participating schools: KU, Duke, Villanova, and North Carolina.

All it took for Hawks and Graham to earn the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was an audition video, sent in and hand-picked by the NCAA.

“It’s amazing. I’s so humbled by the experience [because] no one goes to college as an athlete thinking they’ll get to somehow perform at the Final Four,” Hawks said. “So, this is something I could have never dreamt of or planned in my wildest dreams.”

Graham said having three singers with her Saturday will help with her nerves during an experience she said is “going to be like nothing else [she has] ever done before.”

“So, I’m so excited to see how it goes,” she said.

Aside from the Kansas Jayhawks themselves, Hawks and Graham aren’t the only two from the Sunflower State connected with the Final Four. Wichita Southeast High School graduate Jalen Manning has worked with the Duke Blue Devils in their communications department since last year.

