Warmer and breezy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather and stronger winds are on the way Today.

It will be a cool start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will range from around 60 over northwest Kansas to near 70 over south central Kansas.

The difference in temperatures will come as a cold front sweeps through the state during the day, which will bring gusty winds out of the north for much of western Kansas. Some gusts will reach 40-50 mph. Across central and eastern Kansas wind gusts will be from the south around 30-35 mph. A few showers and storms could develop along the front for areas mainly southeast of the Kansas Turnpike during the evening. As of now, it appears the better chance of storms will remain just southeast of Wichita.

Cooler air will settle in behind the front on Monday with high temperatures staying close to 60 degrees during the afternoon. Another surge of warmer weather will arrive on Tuesday for most of the state with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Northwest Kansas will remain in the 60s behind another cold front.

This next front will also bring another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Central and eastern Kansas will have the greatest chance for rain, though a few showers will also be possible over northwest Kansas. As of now, the risk of severe weather appears low. The big weather story for the middle of the week will be; the wind and cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s and wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible both Wednesday and Thursday.>

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: SE/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 74

Tonight: Cloudy a passing shower possible. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 44

Tomorrow: AM isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 43

Tue: High: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy; chance of evening showers/storms.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 38 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 34 Sunny and breezy through the morning.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 32 Sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

