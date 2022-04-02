WATCH: Eyewitness Sports with KU at the Final Four in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS. (KWCH) - There’s no disputing that the University of Kansas men’s basketball team is one of the most successful programs in the nation. Where the Jayhawks fall just short of a handful of fellow blue bloods – three of which join them in New Orleans for the Final Four – is the number of national championships within the past couple of decades.

KU has overall performed well in the NCAA Tournament since breaking through with Head Coach Bill Self’s first national title in 2008, but after falling just short of the ultimate prize in seasons that included a pair of Final Four runs in 2012 and 2018, fans are itching to see the Jayhawks finish on top.

This is especially the case with the 2020 NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 Jayhawks were arguably among the best in school history and appeared poised to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. While upsets are a big part of the tournament’s charm, the consensus from many was that KU had the best team in the nation that season, heading into March.

Standing in the way of KU getting to its first national title game appearance in a decade is a Villanova Wildcats team that has perhaps been the best tournament team in the nation over the past six or seven years. Villanova won two national championships in recent history: in 2016 and 2018. The 2018 march to the title included a national semifinal win over KU.

If the Jayhawks beat Villanova, they’ll either player Duke or North Carolina for their first national championship in 14 years. Braxton Jones is in New Orleans to cover the Final Four action. If KU wins Saturday, he’ll stay in the Big Easy through Monday, helping fans keep a pulse on the team’s preparation and how the Jayhawks and its fans are enjoying the ride.

