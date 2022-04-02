Wichita Public Schools eSports teams compete in first city league tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple eSports teams from Wichita Public Schools competed in the first City League eSports Tournament Saturday.

The head of esports for Wichita schools, Clint Dayhuff, says eSports gives gamers a chance to learn a variety of skills, such as tech and team building, and that a lot of esports kids go on to have a career in technology-related fields.

Dayhuff says, “it means a lot to me because we’re putting a bunch of kids that traditionally maybe weren’t on a team and putting them on a team and giving them that connection to school and giving them opportunities for college scholarships and things like that. I’m proud of it, and I’m happy we get to do it here in Wichita.”

Teams of eSports competed against each other by playing Valorant, Rocket League, and other games. The event raised funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. Students at Hamilton middle school raised over $300.

Hamilton Royals participating in the first EVER Wichita Public Schools rocket league tournament! The Royal eSports club... Posted by Hamilton Middle School on Friday, April 1, 2022

Wichita Public Schools began offering eSports during the 20-21 school year at a few schools. ESports are being provided at all high schools and middle schools this school year.

