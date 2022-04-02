Wind Surge unveils new concession ‘specialty items’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Wind Surge opening day is less than a week away. The players are getting ready, but more importantly, the concessions stands are getting prepared for the fans.

Wind Surge unveiled its new ‘specialty items’ that will be sold at this season’s games. One of the new options being served is the ‘Wichita dog.’ A hot dog covered with pulled pork, cheese sauce, pinto beans, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. Other new items include BBQ pulled pork nachos, pepper belly Fritos, foot-long hot dogs, and bratwursts.

Jason Wilson, director of food and beverage at Windsurge, says, “We tried to create menu items that are head-turners or Instagram-able moments. These are the kinds of foods that people will take pictures of and put on social media of them eating a foot-long dog or eating one of these loaded hot dog options. It provides more for the experience.”

These new items will be served at every game of the season in the first base side concession stand.

