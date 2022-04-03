Advertisement

12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident

Landon Turner, 12
Landon Turner, 12(wibw)
By Victoria Cassell and Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an email from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old boy died as a result of injuries from a car accident in the 8300 block of S.E. Ratner Road in Berryton, Kansas.

Family of the victims notified 13 NEWS of the names who were involved in the accident and shared a photo of Landon.

Landon Turner, 12 of Olathe, and driver Dalton Turner, 19 of Berryton.

The accident happened early Sunday shortly after 12:30 am. The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received word of the accident and alerted first responders.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a 2004 Acura was going Southbound when it lost control, entered the West ditch, and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Landon Turner was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders attempted life saving procedures but Landon was later pronounced deceased. A family member told 13 NEWS Dalton and Landon are brothers.

Dalton Turner was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and there is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. We will add updates as they become available.

