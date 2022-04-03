Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Cassie Carli in Tennessee over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcus Spanevelo.

Authorities said Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held on charges that include tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Arrest of Marcus Spanevelo Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody. He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of...

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials said Spanevelo was arrested based on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes warrant, which a judge signed.

Previously, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo was the last person to see Carli on March 27 before she went missing. Police said Carli was at a restaurant to meet Spanevelo, the father of their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to do a child exchange.

Spanevelo was then located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. Investigators interviewed him and said they planned to speak to him further. Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Currently, the case remains an active investigation, and the sheriff’s office said it is cautious about the information released due to the sensitivity of the case.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The search efforts for Carli are ongoing, with the FBI assisting, and Saylor remains safe, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kwch logo
Wichita police: mother, 2-year-old son found safe
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
UPDATE: Man killed after entering traffic on turnpike in S. Wichita
Two women with connections to south central Kansas are among the group that will sing the...
Pair of Kansans prepare to sing National Anthem at Final Four in New Orleans
Casey Wallace
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional
Generic image of police line
Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
File photo shows a 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in...
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests Florida amusement park ride after teen’s death
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death