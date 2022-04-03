Advertisement

Jayhawk fans celebrate KU’s final four match-up win

By Tejay Cleland and Grant DeMars
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cities of Lawrence and Wichita are celebrating the Jayhawks’ win Saturday night.

One more game keeps the school from hanging another national championship banner up at the Allen Fieldhouse. Some fans chose to watch tonight’s game from the Allen Fieldhouse and brought the same energy as they would for any other home game.

The Lawrence Police Department had Mass Street shut down to traffic to prepare for a KU win. However, after the Jayhawks won, thousands of fans stormed Massachusetts street.

From students to people who live in Lawrence to fans from out of town, it’s a great day to be a Jayhawk. Fans can’t wait for Monday’s game and hope to do this again after a national championship win.

“I don’t want to be nowhere else right now! The best college in the world, about to win a national championship,” said one fan. “I’m so excited. I’m so excited for us to be back in the final game. Let’s bring it home.”

The excitement is also being felt in Wichita. In old town at Pumphouse where Jayhawk fans gathered Saturday afternoon to cheer on their team.

“That is exactly what Kansas needed. They needed that big win; they’re going to the finals. They have the best support in the country. We’re about to win the chip. We’re about to take the title,” said one fan. “I thought we did great. I thought we played great defense and great offense. The total team effort wasn’t just one person. Remy had a bad game, but we still played well.”

Now, KU fans are looking forward to the national championship game on Monday. Fans at Pumphouse say they are going into Monday all in on Kansas, fully confident in their team.

