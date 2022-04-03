Advertisement

Kansas advances to national championship game behind dominant performances from McCormack, Agbaji

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks against Villanova during the first half of a college...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The NCAA men’s basketball national championship trophy is 40 minutes from returning to Kansas.

KU overpowered Villanova in a Final Four matchup on Saturday night in New Orleans. The Jayhawks scored the first 10 points, built a 19-point first half lead and never trailed in their 81-65 win over Villanova. KU moves on to Monday night’s national championship game against the winner of Saturday’s later game between North Carolina and Duke.

All-American Ochai Agbaji played up to that billing, scoring 21 points and making his first six shots, all three-pointers. Big man David McCormack, taking advantage of the undersized Wildcats, led the Jayhawks with 25. The KU pair combined for 25 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting to cover for their teammates’ poor shooting and finished a combined 16 for 20.

KU is in its first Final Four since 2018, when it was eliminated by Villanova, and first national championship game since falling to Kentucky in 2012. The Jayhawks will try for their first national championship since an overtime win over Memphis in the 2008 title game

