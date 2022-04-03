More clouds and more wind today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will push through Kansas today generating a lot of wind and maybe a few showers and storms for parts of Kansas.

The cold front is moving into northwest Kansas this morning and will be in south-central Kansas by late afternoon. A few showers and storm may develop in the vicinity of the front after 5pm. We are not expected severe weather, however a few stronger storms are possible across southeast Kansas this evening and tonight. While a few showers and rumbles may develop over Wichita late in the day, the better chances of shower and storm development is across the Flint Hills into southeast Kansas. Wind gusts will approach 30-40 mph across central Kansas before the front pushes through, while gusts of 40-50 mph are possible behind the front across western Kansas. Overall, a windy Sunday for most of the state. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s across western Kansas with upper 60s and 70s expected for central and eastern parts of the state.

Winds relax overnight however clouds and showers may continue especially over southeast Kansas through Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies and “cooler” temperatures are expected for Monday with highs in the low 60s statewide. A warmer and breezy day on Tuesday with another cold front expected to arrive in Kansas through the afternoon. A few showers and rumbles are possible, however we are not expected severe storms. Highs will range from the 60s in the north to 70s and 80s across southern Kansas.

Chilly and very windy behind Tuesday’s weather system with highs only reaching the 50s and low 60s. The wind will be blowing from the north both Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts of 40-50 mph possible. A strong, slow moving weather system will traverse the northern Plains and is responsible for the windy, chilly forecast. Good news- a warming trend is expected into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: SE/SW 10-25; gusty. High: 74

Tonight: Cloudy a passing shower possible. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 44

Tomorrow: AM isolated showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 43

Tue: High: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy; chance of evening showers/storms.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 38 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 34 Sunny and breezy through the morning.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 32 Sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

