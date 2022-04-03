WHERE TO WATCH: KU at the National Championship in New Orleans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Championship Game where KU will take on UNC kicks off on Monday, April 4th at 8:20 p.m. on TBS.

CHANNEL STATION 1112 AT&T U-Verse 2029 Cox Cable 247HD DirectTV 139HD Dish Network

Those without cable can still stream the game live. No cable is required. TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and NCAA March Madness Live.

For those going out to watch the game in Lawrence, Ku Athletics has invited fans to watch Kansas face North Carolina in the national championship live from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawerence.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, and admission to the watch party is free. Concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.