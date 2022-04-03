Advertisement

WHERE TO WATCH: KU at the National Championship in New Orleans

File photo.
File photo.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Championship Game where KU will take on UNC kicks off on Monday, April 4th at 8:20 p.m. on TBS.

CHANNELSTATION
1112AT&T U-Verse
2029Cox Cable
247HDDirectTV
139HDDish Network

Those without cable can still stream the game live. No cable is required. TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and NCAA March Madness Live.

STREAM Kansas VS. North Carolina Game

For those going out to watch the game in Lawrence, Ku Athletics has invited fans to watch Kansas face North Carolina in the national championship live from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawerence.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, and admission to the watch party is free. Concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Play together. Win together.

Posted by Kansas Men's Basketball on Sunday, April 3, 2022

