1 killed in Greenwood County house fire

VIRGIL, Kan. (KWCH) - Investigators are working to find out what caused a deadly fire in Greenwood County Saturday night.

Crews were called to 106 E. Randolph Street in Virgil, Kan. for a house on fire with a person trapped inside. Crews arrived to find a two-story home full of fire. They learned that one person was able to escape through a second-story window, but another person was still inside.

Firefighters were unable to enter the structure for a search and rescue due to the heavy fire involvement. Once the fire was out, firefighters located the deceased victim. The person who escaped the fire was taken to the hospital by the Greenwood County Ambulance for treatment.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire. It is believed an electrical appliance caused the fire, but that is still under review. The names of occupants and property owners are not being released at this time.

