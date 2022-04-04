Advertisement

Cold front to swing through Tuesday

Extreme fire danger possible
Cold front coming
Cold front coming(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Updated: 9 hours ago
(KWCH) - We kicked off the work week gray and that cloud cover looks to stick around tonight. Expect some fog to form through the early morning for many through south central Kansas. After the fog lifts tomorrow, we look to warm up nicely with highs in the 70′s. Wind will increase through the day tomorrow as well as a cold front begins to move through the state. A few light showers are possible as the front passes but accumulations stay on the slim to none side for many. The bigger concern with this front will be wind. By Tuesday afternoon critical fire danger looks likely statewide. Then on the back side of this system, very dry air will take over Kansas and strong north winds will hold steady. Fire danger concerns will be extreme by Wednesday into Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with early morning fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with increasing wind; isolated evening showers. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 64. Becoming partly cloudy and very windy.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 57. Partly cloudy, very windy, and chilly.

Fri: Low: 32. High: 58. Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 68. Sunny, breezy but warmer.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 82. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 80. Mostly cloudy and windy.

