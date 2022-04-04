Advertisement

Human remains found in far north Wichita

Wichita police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the 4000 block of E. 45th Street on Saturday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after human remains were found near Bel Aire.

Police said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, WPD officers responded to a call in the area of the 4000 block of E. 45th Street North. On the scene, officers contacted Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies, who had responded to a call of human remains found in the area, which were determined to be inside city limits.

Officers searched the area and located fragments of skeletal remains. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center and the Wichita State University anthropology department helped process the scene.

The investigation into the origin and identity of the remains is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
WHERE TO WATCH: KU at the National Championship in New Orleans
What should you do if you receive a warning that an unknown Apple AirTag is traveling with you?...
Wichita woman tracked with Apple AirTag
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
This will be the state’s first temple. There are more than 38,000 Latter-day Saints in about 75...
First Latter-Day Saints temple coming to Wichita

Latest News

KU wins national championship
KU fights back to win 4th national championship
Roy Moye III
Roy Moye III on Grammy nomination
Roy Moore III was part of a Grammy-nominated group and Cameron Bedell wrote a song performed at...
Work from Wichitans featured at 64th Grammy Awards
Human remains found
Human remains found near Bel Aire
For Quickstich Alterations Owner Juliana Chary, KU pride displayed at her business shows...
Kansans show off support for Jayhawks