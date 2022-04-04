Human remains found in far north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after human remains were found near Bel Aire.

Police said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, WPD officers responded to a call in the area of the 4000 block of E. 45th Street North. On the scene, officers contacted Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies, who had responded to a call of human remains found in the area, which were determined to be inside city limits.

Officers searched the area and located fragments of skeletal remains. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center and the Wichita State University anthropology department helped process the scene.

The investigation into the origin and identity of the remains is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

