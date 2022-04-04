Sedgwick County Zoo to open stingray attraction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is opening a new attraction to the public - this time focusing on sea creatures.

Stingray Cove is designed to give guests the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with a variety of stingrays and small sharks all swimming in a shallow saltwater pool.

The cost to enjoy Stingray Cove is $5/person, or $4/person for Zoo members. Children 2 and under are free. Guests can upgrade their experience by feeding the rays for $2/cup of food. Stingray Cove will be open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., closing for the winter in October and reopening for the season in April.

Stingray Cove opens to the public on April 15.

