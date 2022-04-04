Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo to open stingray attraction

Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick Zoo
Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick Zoo(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is opening a new attraction to the public - this time focusing on sea creatures.

Stingray Cove is designed to give guests the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with a variety of stingrays and small sharks all swimming in a shallow saltwater pool.

The cost to enjoy Stingray Cove is $5/person, or $4/person for Zoo members. Children 2 and under are free. Guests can upgrade their experience by feeding the rays for $2/cup of food. Stingray Cove will be open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., closing for the winter in October and reopening for the season in April.

Stingray Cove opens to the public on April 15.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home
Four people were arrested on March 30 after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a...
93 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Coffeyville
Winds packing gusts of up to 100 mph swept through the mountains of Colorado Tuesday morning.
Strong winds heading into Kansas causing chaos in Colorado

Latest News

FILE- Wind fueled fires burns in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched...
Ellis County asking farmers to prepare for wildfires
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Regional states assisting in wildfire response
WPD text messages
Citizen's review board releases report on investigation into WPD texts
Controlled burn in Butler County, Kansas
Controlled burns may impact air quality in south central Kansas