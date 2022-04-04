Advertisement

Week of April 4: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers is featuring jobs in information technology or technology across various industry sectors.

MONDAY: Network Operations Center Technician I | Nex-Tech Communications, LLC | Victoria/Hays | $49,000 - $70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916077 | Nex-Tech is a thriving broadband and technology company, providing state-of-the-art communication services throughout Kansas as well as nationwide business technology solutions • Nex-Tech is a Kansas Governor’s Award of Excellence recipient and was founded in 1951 • We offer consistent training/mentoring, great work environment, health insurance options, including company HSA contribution, paid vacation and sick leave, profit sharing bonus and retirement savings plan options, with company match

TUESDAY: Application Developer | Envision, Inc. | Wichita | $60,590 – $90,875 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11812218 | We offer all eligible employees a comprehensive benefits package including Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance, Retirement, Vacation, PTO, Holidays and Employee Assistance Program

WEDNESDAY: Customer Service Representative/Technician 6 | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $46,000 - $51,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11868721 | We are proud of the many benefits offered at Wichita Public Schools. From day one, we’re looking out for your well-being—at work and at home—so you can focus on being part of our vision to be the district of choice in our region • Benefits include Health, Dental and Vision plans, KPERS retirement, generous leave time including vacation, 17 holidays, maternity/paternity leave, medical and short-term disability and more! • If you have proof of other insurance coverage, we’ll pay you $1,200/year as a cash option instead of insurance benefits!

THURSDAY: Security Analyst (Entry-level) | Novacoast | Wichita | $16 - $18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11896831 | Also available: Senior Security Analyst and Compliance and Senior Software Developer • Based out of California, Novacoast officially opened its newest cybersecurity office in downtown Wichita recently • We are looking to hire people that are willing to learn. If you have a security background, that’s great, we’d love to talk to you, but you don’t need that to be hired for our entry level position!

FRIDAY: Information Technology Security Manager | Intrust Bank | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11857602 | INTRUST is proud to offer a comprehensive benefits package to our employees and their families. This includes: medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) retirement plan, generous vacation time as well as paid sick leave and 11 paid holidays and more! • We foster a culture of collaboration, positivity, humility and respect where your unique talents are valued. You can expect to experience personal growth, meaningful work, a focus on work/life balance and lasting relationships when you join our team!

