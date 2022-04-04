Wichita police, DEA seize nearly 7,000 illegal fentanyl pills during traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police seized thousands of illegal fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike in Wichita last month.

The Wichita Police Department said that on March 28, a WPD Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force was conducting drug interdiction activities on I-35 in south Wichita when he stopped a Cadillac Escalade exiting the turnpike onto 47th Street South. Two men and a 12-year-old boy were in the vehicle.

Suspecting possible drug trafficking, a search was conducted and police seized about 7,000 illicit fentanyl pills believed to have originated in Mexico, bound for Missouri.

Police arrested 35-year-old Victor Nunez and 35-year-old Huber Arzete, both of Youngtown, Arizona, for drug possession and distribution charges stemming from a traffic stop conducted in the 4700 block of S. Santa Fe. Both were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail with a hold for the DEA.

