Wichita police, DEA seize nearly 7,000 illegal fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Wichita police arrested Victor Nunez and Huber Arzete, both 35, of Youngtown, Arizona, for trafficking nearly 7,000 fentanyl pills from Mexico to Missouri.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police seized thousands of illegal fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike in Wichita last month.

The Wichita Police Department said that on March 28, a WPD Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force was conducting drug interdiction activities on I-35 in south Wichita when he stopped a Cadillac Escalade exiting the turnpike onto 47th Street South. Two men and a 12-year-old boy were in the vehicle.

Suspecting possible drug trafficking, a search was conducted and police seized about 7,000 illicit fentanyl pills believed to have originated in Mexico, bound for Missouri.

Police arrested 35-year-old Victor Nunez and 35-year-old Huber Arzete, both of Youngtown, Arizona, for drug possession and distribution charges stemming from a traffic stop conducted in the 4700 block of S. Santa Fe. Both were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail with a hold for the DEA.

