Wind Surge release Opening Day roster

Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge released their Opening Day roster on Monday, four days before their season begins with a three-game weekend series against Tulsa at Riverfront Stadium.

The roster includes seven players ranked among the Minnesota Twins’ top 22 prospects by MLB.com. That includes No. 2 prospect Austin Martin who was traded, along with No. 8 prospect Simeon Woods-Richardson, to the Twins in July. Martin and Woods-Richardson finished last season with the Wind Surge and will open 2022 with the Twins’ Double-A affiliate.

Among the returning players are Spencer Steer (No. 11 prospect) and Chris Vallimont (No. 22), the only Wind Surge player on the Twins’ 40-man roster.

Tickets for the Wind Surge’s season-opening series are available at windsurge.com.

