Woman pleads no contest in boyfriend's deadly shooting

Rina Huynh, 20, pleaded no contest on April 4, 2022, in the 2020 shooting death of her 22-year-old boyfriend, Amare Holt.
Rina Huynh, 20, pleaded no contest on April 4, 2022, in the 2020 shooting death of her 22-year-old boyfriend, Amare Holt.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman charged with the 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Wichita police said Rina Huynh, who is now 20 years old, shot her boyfriend, 22-year-old Amare Holt, during an argument.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Holt with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police said Huynh, Holt and a 17-year-old girl were at Huynh’s home on Battin and while there, an argument began between Nguyen and Holt.

