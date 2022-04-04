Woman pleads no contest in boyfriend's deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman charged with the 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Wichita police said Rina Huynh, who is now 20 years old, shot her boyfriend, 22-year-old Amare Holt, during an argument.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Holt with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police said Huynh, Holt and a 17-year-old girl were at Huynh’s home on Battin and while there, an argument began between Nguyen and Holt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.