Woman pleads no contest in boyfriend's deadly shooting
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman charged with the 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.
Wichita police said Rina Huynh, who is now 20 years old, shot her boyfriend, 22-year-old Amare Holt, during an argument.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Holt with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Police said Huynh, Holt and a 17-year-old girl were at Huynh’s home on Battin and while there, an argument began between Nguyen and Holt.
