93 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people and seized 93 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on March 30.

The sheriff’s office said deputies stopped three vehicles traveling northbound on US-169 after a failure to signal when changing lanes. During the stop, officers learned all three vehicles were traveling together and all three drivers were related.

A K9 handler with the Coffeyville Police Department arrived on the scene and advised one of the drivers that he was going to use his Police Service Dog (PSD) to conduct a free air sniff around the outside of the vehicle they were driving. The driver, later identified as 62-year-old James Field of Tulsa, Oklahoma, told the K9 handler there was a large amount of marijuana inside his vehicle.

Deputies searched Field’s vehicle and located five 50-gallon trash bags full of suspected marijuana covered by a tarp in the back of Field’s vehicle. Deputies also located a handgun inside Field’s vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies developed enough evidence to place the other two drivers, 30-year-old Paul Dumitrache of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 53-year-old Gabriela Eastman of Tulsa, Oklahoma and one passenger 30-year-old Vania Cisneros of Tulsa, Oklahoma in custody. All four people were taken to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and all three vehicles were transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and secured for search warrants.

Detectives with MGSO and agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) searched the three vehicles and found marijuana, a second handgun, and over $24,000.00 cash. Detectives and Agents determined the weight of marijuana to be 93 pounds with a street value of $93,000.00.

Field and Dumitrache were booked into DOC for:

distribute certain hallucinogenic greater than 1 kilogram.

possession of drug paraphernalia w/intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance.

no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.

criminal use of weapons; possession of firearm by person addicted/use of a controlled substance.

Eastman and Cisneros were booked into DOC for:

Distribute certain hallucinogenic greater than 1 kilogram.

Possession of drug paraphernalia w/intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance.

No drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.

Sheriff Ron Wade said, “I am very proud of my Deputies, Detectives, the KBI agents, Coffeyville Police Department, for their efforts and hard work with these traffic stops. They were able to seize a very large amount of controlled substance that was being illegally transported across state lines. Their efforts halted an illegal sale of marijuana that had the potential to affect a community somewhere.”

Wade went on to say, “This is just a fraction of what is being transported through our county to different parts of Kansas and other states. The Sheriff’s Office is lucky to have a crew of detectives and deputies that work hard to fight this never-ending battle of illegal narcotics and controlled substances in our community. I am very thankful for their hard work and willingness to work with other agencies to protect and serve. Let this be a warning to the drug dealers out there, this crew of men and women are on high alert and actively searching for the illegal narcotics you are bringing into and through our community.”

This case has been turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney for review and prosecution. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

