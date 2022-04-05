Biden to NCAA Champs: ‘Your schools, your nation and your president are proud of you.’

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - President Joe Biden admitted on Tuesday that he didn’t predict Kansas or South Carolina to be national champions this year, but he still wanted to congratulate the teams on their newly cemented titles.

“Your schools, your nation and your president are proud of you,” said the president in a tweet tagging both the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Monday night, the Jayhawks completed the largest comeback in championship game history, rallying from a 16-point deficit in the first half to defeat UNC 72-69 inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the university’s fourth title in school history and the second under Head Coach Bill Self.

On Sunday night in Minneapolis, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team won its second NCAA title in school history holding off UConn in a low-scoring game, 64-49.

My brackets may have been wrong, but I could not be more proud of the @GamecockWBB and @KUHoops for their NCAA championship wins. Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you. I’m looking forward to your visit to the White House. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022

