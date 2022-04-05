Advertisement

Biden to NCAA Champs: ‘Your schools, your nation and your president are proud of you.’

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - President Joe Biden admitted on Tuesday that he didn’t predict Kansas or South Carolina to be national champions this year, but he still wanted to congratulate the teams on their newly cemented titles.

“Your schools, your nation and your president are proud of you,” said the president in a tweet tagging both the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Monday night, the Jayhawks completed the largest comeback in championship game history, rallying from a 16-point deficit in the first half to defeat UNC 72-69 inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the university’s fourth title in school history and the second under Head Coach Bill Self.

On Sunday night in Minneapolis, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team won its second NCAA title in school history holding off UConn in a low-scoring game, 64-49.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in far north Wichita.
Human remains found in far north Wichita
KU wins national championship
Magic Monday: KU rallies from 16 down, defeats UNC for national title
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
File photo.
WHERE TO WATCH: KU at the National Championship in New Orleans
What should you do if you receive a warning that an unknown Apple AirTag is traveling with you?...
Wichita woman tracked with Apple AirTag

Latest News

It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street...
How many fans partied in Lawrence last night?
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU basketball team arriving in Kansas this afternoon
Stan Parrish, the 31st head coach in K-State football history who was at the helm of the...
Former K-State Head Coach Stan Parrish dies at 75
Chelsea Croft was there as Allen Fieldhouse erupted in excitement as KU won the national title.
Never a doubt: Jayhawks faithful at Allen Fieldhouse rewarded with championship