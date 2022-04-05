Dangerous winds; fire conditions remain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A windy setup is likely for Kansas through the end of this week, raising the concerns of extreme fire danger nearly statewide. Some of the strongest winds will be in central and western Kansas Wednesday and Thursday. There should be less wind for the area by Friday.

Some scattered evening sprinkles or showers will exit the state by early Wednesday with temperatures falling into the 30s. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There may be some relaxing of the winds late Wednesday night, but it will still be fairly gusty out of the northwest.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 50s and wind gusts will once again be 45 to 60 mph around much of the Plains.

Decreasing winds and mainly sunny skies will prevail on Friday with afternoon temperatures starting to warm back up. A trend to above average temperatures is likely by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few scattered evening showers, then clearing late. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 57 Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 35 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 57 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; evening storms. Windy.

