Advertisement

Dangerous winds; fire conditions remain

Wind gusts above 50 mph look likely through Thursday
Extreme fire danger likely this week.
Extreme fire danger likely this week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A windy setup is likely for Kansas through the end of this week, raising the concerns of extreme fire danger nearly statewide. Some of the strongest winds will be in central and western Kansas Wednesday and Thursday. There should be less wind for the area by Friday.

Some scattered evening sprinkles or showers will exit the state by early Wednesday with temperatures falling into the 30s. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There may be some relaxing of the winds late Wednesday night, but it will still be fairly gusty out of the northwest.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 50s and wind gusts will once again be 45 to 60 mph around much of the Plains.

Decreasing winds and mainly sunny skies will prevail on Friday with afternoon temperatures starting to warm back up. A trend to above average temperatures is likely by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few scattered evening showers, then clearing late. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 57 Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 35 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 57 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; evening storms. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in far north Wichita.
Human remains found in far north Wichita
KU wins national championship
Magic Monday: KU rallies from 16 down, defeats UNC for national title
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
What should you do if you receive a warning that an unknown Apple AirTag is traveling with you?...
Wichita woman tracked with Apple AirTag

Latest News

WPD text messages
Citizen's review board releases report on investigation into WPD texts
Controlled burn in Butler County, Kansas
Controlled burns may impact air quality in south central Kansas
Citizens Review Board
Wichita City Council approves CRB changes
Leaving the court Monday night inside the Caesar’s Super Dome in New Orleans after his second...
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self reflects on emotional path to national championship
The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board spent more than two hours Thursday, March 10, in a...
Wichita Citizen’s Review Board releases report on racist text messages following city council vote on transparency