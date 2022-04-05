81-year-old man arrested for stalking in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Garden City man was arrested for stalking and other charges Monday after slashing the tire of a woman’s car.

The incident happened in front of Florence Wilson Elementary. A woman had arrived at the school to drop off her child when police say the man, later identified as 81-year-old Richard Goldy, used a pocketknife to puncture the woman’s tire. Goldy allegedly yelled profanities at the woman while punching her windows before leaving the school before law enforcement arrived. Officers learned that Goldy had allegedly been stalking the woman for several months.

Goldy was found and arrested at home and booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of stalking, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

