Advertisement

81-year-old man arrested for stalking in Garden City

Garden City Police.
Garden City Police.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Garden City man was arrested for stalking and other charges Monday after slashing the tire of a woman’s car.

The incident happened in front of Florence Wilson Elementary. A woman had arrived at the school to drop off her child when police say the man, later identified as 81-year-old Richard Goldy, used a pocketknife to puncture the woman’s tire. Goldy allegedly yelled profanities at the woman while punching her windows before leaving the school before law enforcement arrived. Officers learned that Goldy had allegedly been stalking the woman for several months.

Goldy was found and arrested at home and booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of stalking, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Building fire
No serious injuries in 3-alarm building fire in NE Wichita
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
police lights
Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg

Latest News

police lights
Woman battered, robbed at gunpoint in Reno County
For $129, the AutoBrush, a rechargeable animal-themed toothbrush that resembles a mouth guard...
Does It Work? AutoBrush
Witnesses, Wichita fire chief discuss Coleman building fire
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day