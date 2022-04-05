Envision Arts Program earns Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Envision Arts Gallery and Community Engagement Center is a place for the blind created by the blind. It showcases work from visually impaired artists, and it is accessible to gallery visitors who are visually impaired as well.

Artist Ciara McGaughy sees the world differently.

“If someone is really close to me, I can make out small details like maybe what color they’re wearing or the color of their skin or their hair color,” said McGaughy. “From afar, it’s like looking through a foggy window.”

McGaughy has a genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa. Since the age of seven, she has been slowly losing her ability to see.

“It was very very traumatic,” said McGaughy. “One day I could wake up and not see anything. And there will be times during the day when my vision will blank out and I think: Is this the end? Is this me going blind?”

Doctors tell her she will be completely blind by the age of 30. That’s two years from now.

She and others who are visually impaired find peace through art.

“It was more therapeutic than anything. I wasn’t focused more on what I was creating but on what I was able to let go,” said McGaughy.

She and other visually impaired artists have the chance to showcase their work at the Envision Art Gallery in downtown Wichita.

There are markers on the floor to help visually impaired visitors navigate with their canes, QR codes to describe the art, and braille. Many art pieces include audio or tactile elements to experience art through all the senses.

Envision Arts program manager Sarah Kephart told Eyewitness News Envision has big plans for the space, rotating art exhibits throughout the year.

“We’re just really looking for more opportunities to share these gifts and to share the stories that they all have,” said Kephart.

To support this gallery, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand.

On Friday, the gallery launched its second exhibition ever, Where the Sky Touches the Sea. It showcases the work of two specific Envision artists who are primarily blind or visually impaired: Erica Johnson (Memory of Waves) and Tomiyo Tajiri (Fusion).

The exhibition is open to the public until May 27 at 801 East Douglas, Suite 106 in Wichita.

