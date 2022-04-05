Former K-State Head Coach Stan Parrish dies at 75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Stan Parrish, the 31st head coach in K-State football history, died Sunday at the age of 75. He coached the Wildcats from 1986 to 1988.

Parrish came to Manhattan in 1986 after serving the previous two seasons as the head coach at Marshall. He was nicknamed Nicknamed “Air Parrish” for his multiple, pass-oriented offensive strategy.

Following his time at K-State, Parrish worked for six years at Rutgers before serving as the quarterbacks’ coach at Michigan from 1996 to 2001. While in Ann Arbor, he tutored future NFL quarterbacks Brian Griese and Tom Brady, while he helped the Wolverines win a national championship in 1997.

Parrish moved on to the NFL, serving as the quarterback’s coach for Tampa Bay in 2002 and 2003, helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVI. He moved back to the college ranks in 2005 to coach at Ball State, a place he stayed for six seasons, which included the final three years as head coach. His last stint as a football coach came at Eastern Michigan, where he was the offensive coordinator and later the interim head coach in 2013.

Parrish is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Purdy, son Andrew and daughter Libby. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg in 1969, where he played defensive back from 1965-68.

