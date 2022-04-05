Advertisement

How many fans partied in Lawrence last night?

It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street following Saturday's win against Villanova.(Greg Payne/KCTV5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There aren’t even 100,000 people living in Lawrence -- the population at last check was a bit over 96,000 -- and if it seemed like all of them were partying on Massachusetts Street Monday night, that’s because they almost were.

Lawrence Police estimate 70,000 celebrated on the streets of Lawrence after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans.

They partied safely, though, for the most part. Police reported three arrests and one notice to appear. There were no serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

