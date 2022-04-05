KU basketball team arriving in Kansas this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas men’s basketball team, just hours removed from winning the national championship, will be back in Lawrence late Tuesday afternoon.

The team is due to arrive in Topeka at around 3 p.m. From there, they’ll head to Lawrence, where a celebration at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KU’s football stadium, is scheduled to start at approximately 4:15. Gates to the stadium open at 3, with seating only on the stadium’s west side.

All surface lots around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the Mississippi Street Parking Garage will open at 2 p.m., for fans to park. There will also be a shuttle running from downtown Lawrence and Lot 90, beginning at 2:30 p.m., as lots around the stadium begin to fill.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.