Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a mental health crisis or drug induced episode.(Lily Branstetter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said four citizens helped detain a man who was stopped in the middle of K-15, creating a traffic hazard. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on K-15 near 55th Street South.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old man outside his vehicle that was parked in the southbound lanes of traffic. The sheriff’s office said it appeared the man was suffering a mental health crisis or drug-induced episode. 

When deputies tried to move the man from the roadway he started fighting, the sheriff’s office said four citizens helped the deputies to gain control of the man. 

The deputies suffered minor bumps and scratches, according to the sheriff’s office. The man suffered a laceration and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

