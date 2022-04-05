Advertisement

State of Disaster Emergency issued for Kansas as high winds, dry weather expected

FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across...
FILE - A windmill is silhouetted against smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A State of Disaster Emergency has been issued for Kansas as high winds and dry weather are expected for the foreseeable future.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says weather conditions between April 5 and April 11 indicate a significant threat for wildfires in the Sunflower State.

On Tuesday, April 5, due to the potential for fires, Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency for the state.

“This declaration will allow our state agencies to pre-position firefighting equipment and extra manpower in areas considered to be at the greatest risk,” said Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to be aware of the potential for wildland fires and to use caution when using campfires, grills and other open fires. A single spark may touch off a fire that can have devastating effects. Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

The Office said Kansas County Wildland Fire Task Forces and Kansas Forest Service staff and resources will be pre-positioned throughout the state for a quicker response should a fire breakout.

According to the Office, significant northern or northwesterly winds are expected to blow through the state Tuesday through Friday. It said gusts will likely exceed 60 miles per hour on Wednesday and Thursday in the Northwest and 50 miles per hour elsewhere.

The Office also said dry conditions are forecast with minimum humidity in the teens each day for all but far eastern Kansas. It said extreme to critical fire conditions are expected for much of the state.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka activated on Tuesday to an enhanced monitoring status to keep in contact with county emergency managers.

“With critical to extreme fire conditions, we must consider the safety of all Kansans and be extra cautious with any ignition sources,” said Jason Hartman, Kansas state forester. “To keep everyone safe in these conditions, it will take awareness, planning, coordination, and preparation at the local, county and state levels. State resources will be ready to respond if requested. However, those first few hours will be critical in stopping a catastrophic wildfire. Please, report fires immediately.”

