Strong winds heading into Kansas causing chaos in Colorado

Winds packing gusts of up to 100 mph swept through the mountains of Colorado Tuesday morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winds packing gusts of up to 100 mph were reported in the mountains of Colorado on Tuesday. A peak gust of 103 mph was reported at the Frisco Summit in the Rocky Mountains. The hurricane-force winds caused resorts like Winter Park and Loveland Ski Park to close for the day after trees were blown over and ski lifts were left inoperable.

While winds this strong aren’t expected in Kansas, a cold front moving across the state is predicted to bring cooler temps. Gusts both Wednesday and Thursday may exceed 50 mph across Kansas which will lead to elevated wildfire concerns.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency for Kansas due to the high winds and dry weather. The Kansas Forest Service said it and the Kansas County Wildland Fire Task Forces will pre-position resources in central and western Kansas should they be needed to combat wildfires. 

Firefighting resources from Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming have also been placed on standby at the requiest Kansas Forest Service should be they be needed through the Great Plains Interstate Compact.

