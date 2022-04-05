Advertisement

Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were killed in a crash at 150th and SW Santa Lake Road on Monday morning.

The first call came at 11:20 a.m. Monday for a two-vehicle accident. The sheriff’s office said a tractor-trailer pulling an empty flatbed was eastbound on 150th and ran a stop sign. It collided with a northbound gravel truck, which was carrying a full load.

Both drivers died at the scene. The sherrif’s office said they have not yet been identified.

