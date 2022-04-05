Wichita Citizen’s Review Board releases report on racist text messages following city council vote on transparency

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board released a report Tuesday afternoon following a month-long review of racist, sexist and homophobic text messages sent by Wichita police officers. The CRB has spent the last several weeks going over the internal investigation.

To give the case some more context, it’s important to konw how the texts were discovered in April 2021. This all happened when a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy involved in a domestic violence case had his phone searched. The Wichita Police Department was investigating for transparency. On the phone, they found multiple conversations and group chats with other deputies and 12 WPD officers. Not all officers participated in the chats. The sheriff’s deputy was the link to all communication.

The citizen’s review board said the texts between WPD officers and a sheriff’s sergeant are unacceptible and disturbing. The board on Tuesday released its report and recommendations regarding the messages and transcripts of what they said.

One message from a sheriff’s sergeant called SWAT members “ultimate de-escalators,” suggesting some people should be killed and that they’re proud of that. Multiple WPD officers “liked” or “loved” the message.

“These statements and things that are taking place, I know this just scratches the surface,” said Wichita Citizen’s Review Board member Riccardo Harris.

One WPD officer sent the sergeant a meme of a naked Black man sitting on top of George Floyd behind a police vehicle. Other texts contain numerous homophobic and racial slurs.

“What disappointed me in the review of these exchanges is that no one said anything, ‘that it was inappropriate,” citizen’s review board member Dennis Bender said.

On Tuesday, the board recommended the Wichita Police Department more clearly define unacceptable conduct, use the incident involving the text messages as a training tool for new officers and look into a “duty to intervene” or mandatory reporting requirements for this kind of conduct.

The report was released after the Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve changes to the Citizen’s Review Board. Members of that board requested to have more transparency.

The revised ordinance also means the CRB will have the ability to provide a written report about their reviews and publicly discuss their findings and recommendations. The board will also have more access to an officer’s disciplinary history when that officer is under review.

Going forward, seven of the 13 members will be appointed by the mayor and city council members. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, only the city manager appointed the CRB members.

“Although we are progressing and bettering our policy, this isn’t the first bite of the apple. We plan to continue to be agile by making the changes to our policy as needed,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The Wichita Racial Profiling Advisory Board expressed that it wants the city council to spend more time on these changes, including giving the CRB investigative powers.

“The Citizen’s Review Board, right now, doesn’t have any clout whatsoever. It cannot discipline anyone. We have no assurance any time they would make a recommendation, we don’t know if it’s ever enforced. No one reports back,” said Walt Chappell, a member of the Wichita Racial Profiling Board.

The city council said it will continue to review the board’s authority, especially once the city receives the third party review ordered last month into policies and practices by the city manager’s office and the Wichita Police Department.

