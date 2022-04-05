Advertisement

Work from Wichitans featured at 64th Grammy Awards

Roy Moore III was part of a Grammy-nominated group and Cameron Bedell wrote a song performed at...
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday night, some of what viewers saw and heard in the show has Wichita ties. Monday, Eyewitness News spoke about the experience with an award nominee and another songwriter with Wichita connections.

Wichitan Roy Moye III started song writing and creating music in 2015. It was the start of a journey that led him to a Grammy nomination Sunday night.

“In 2019, you know, I’m an engineer, also singing. [I] love singing, love music, and I combined that to create STEMusic, LLC, which is my small business that is promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) to diverse audiences,” Moye said. “So, we have a mission to inspire the next generation.”

Over time, Moye’s passion to make music for children grew.

“And that, I did not know, launched me into the children’s music industry,” Moye said of STEMusic, LLC. “So, when I put that project out, I became a children’s music artist. I did not realize that.”

Moye’s journey brought him to becoming a member of the group, 1 Tribe Collective. Then to Sunday night’s nomination for best children’s music album for their album, “All One Tribe.”

Not only was the Wichitan nominated for "Best Children's Music Album" with 1 Tribe Collective; he was in the audience for the show in Vegas.

“What a ride, what a journey to be on,” Moye said. “and the thing that I love the most about it is, ‘yes, we wanted to win, everybody wants to win, but when we reflect on what we have done, this is very historic.”

The album touches on many topics for children.

“It’s an album of 26 songs about topics from STEM, science, technology, engineering, math, to Black history, to family, to COVID. So many different topics on this album, history of you know, what we’ve done as Black people as a Black community for our kids,” Moye said.

For Wichita songwriter Cameron Bedell, watching the performance of a song he helped write on the biggest stage was a dream come true. Bedell wrote a song called “Down Home,” for country artist Jimmie Allen. Allen performed the song Sunday at the Grammy’s.

It was a moment he described as “very, very surreal and cool.”

“But it’s also not done without the time put in,” Bedell said.

