Blowing dust causing problems in southwest Kansas

Blowing dust is causing visibility issues in portions of southwest Kansas.
Blowing dust is causing visibility issues in portions of southwest Kansas.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds are sweeping across southwest Kansas, causing problems for drivers and fueling wildfire concerns. Blowing dust was observed on satellite across that portion of the state. It has already been creating visibility in the area.

So far on Wednesday, a peak wind gust of 63 mph was reported on US-50 in Syracuse in Hamilton County. The high wind and blowing dust are expected to increase in coverage area and expand east through the late morning and early afternoon.

11am CDT 4/6 Wind Update: Here are some peak winds from the past 3 hours across southwest Kansas.

Posted by US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

With gusts at 50 to 60 mph expected, the National Weather Service Dodge City offers these tips if you have to drive in the blowing dust:

  • Slow down
  • Turn on lights
  • Sound horn occasionally
  • Use painted center line as a guide

Blowing dust and reductions in visibility possible this afternoon as winds gust into the 50 to 60 mph range. Here are blowing dust some safety tips for those who might be traveling this afternoon.

Posted by US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

