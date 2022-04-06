Blowing dust causing problems in southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds are sweeping across southwest Kansas, causing problems for drivers and fueling wildfire concerns. Blowing dust was observed on satellite across that portion of the state. It has already been creating visibility in the area.

Western Kansas is getting dusty… take a look at Elkhart right now 👀. We’ve got very dry air and very strong winds today, I’ll have the latest on the fire weather concerns coming up on @KWCH12 at Noon. #kswx #storm12 pic.twitter.com/4keoWvQ3uE — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) April 6, 2022

So far on Wednesday, a peak wind gust of 63 mph was reported on US-50 in Syracuse in Hamilton County. The high wind and blowing dust are expected to increase in coverage area and expand east through the late morning and early afternoon.

11am CDT 4/6 Wind Update: Here are some peak winds from the past 3 hours across southwest Kansas. Posted by US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

With gusts at 50 to 60 mph expected, the National Weather Service Dodge City offers these tips if you have to drive in the blowing dust:

Slow down

Turn on lights

Sound horn occasionally

Use painted center line as a guide

Blowing dust and reductions in visibility possible this afternoon as winds gust into the 50 to 60 mph range. Here are blowing dust some safety tips for those who might be traveling this afternoon. Posted by US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

