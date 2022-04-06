Blowing dust causing problems in southwest Kansas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds are sweeping across southwest Kansas, causing problems for drivers and fueling wildfire concerns. Blowing dust was observed on satellite across that portion of the state. It has already been creating visibility in the area.
So far on Wednesday, a peak wind gust of 63 mph was reported on US-50 in Syracuse in Hamilton County. The high wind and blowing dust are expected to increase in coverage area and expand east through the late morning and early afternoon.
With gusts at 50 to 60 mph expected, the National Weather Service Dodge City offers these tips if you have to drive in the blowing dust:
- Slow down
- Turn on lights
- Sound horn occasionally
- Use painted center line as a guide
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.