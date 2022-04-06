Advertisement

Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said a dead body was discovered Tuesday night near the railroad tracks close to 47th St. S. and Broadway.

After receiving a call about a possible deceased person, they located a deceased man, approximately 60-70 years old, lying on the ground east of the railroad tracks.

The investigation into the cause and manner of death is ongoing.

