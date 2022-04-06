Building You: Spirit, Textron, Cox Machine hiring teen summer interns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting a manufacturing interview day for summer internships this Saturday.

Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation and Cox Machine will hire a total of 150 summer interns.

Each summer internship role pays at least $13 per hour.

Manufacturing Interview Day will be held Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. 2 p.m., at the Future Ready Center, 1437 North Rochester, near 13th Street and Waco.

“This is a great opportunity for those young adults to come out and show these business what they’ve got,” said Chelsea Daniel, youth employment coordinator for the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas.

To register for Manufacturing Interview Day, click here.

