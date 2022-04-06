Advertisement

Building You: Spirit, Textron, Cox Machine hiring teen summer interns

By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is hosting a manufacturing interview day for summer internships this Saturday.

Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation and Cox Machine will hire a total of 150 summer interns.

Each summer internship role pays at least $13 per hour.

Manufacturing Interview Day will be held Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. 2 p.m., at the Future Ready Center, 1437 North Rochester, near 13th Street and Waco.

“This is a great opportunity for those young adults to come out and show these business what they’ve got,” said Chelsea Daniel, youth employment coordinator for the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas.

To register for Manufacturing Interview Day, click here.

Do you know a teen (ages 16-19) looking for a paid internship in manufacturing? You get paid at least $13 per hour. Hear more from Workforce Center and Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. in today's #BuildingYou #WorkingWednesday story on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. https://workforce-ks.com/YEP/yepjobfairs/2022-Manufacturing-Interview-Day--April-9_164199.aspx

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said four deputies helped restrain a man who was having a...
Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15
A wildfire at 40th Street in El Dorado during the Turkey Creek fire. Burned dozens of acres on...
Kansas winds fuel fires, blowing dust across state
Wednesday morning crash on WB Kellogg.
One injured in rollover crash that shuts down Kellogg
KWCH Car Crash generic
Tractor-trailer, gravel truck collide in deadly Butler County crash
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
KU fans welcome NCAA champions back home

Latest News

Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Wind Surge practice ahead of 2022 season opener
Wind Surge back in Wichita, prepare for Opening Day
Grocery prices
Tips to save money on groceries
Fire crews on standby in Salina
Crews on standby for fire outbreaks
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
KU Men’s Basketball announces championship parade plans